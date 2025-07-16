Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sylvamo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75. Sylvamo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

