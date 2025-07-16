Alps Advisors Inc. Has $358,000 Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of F5 by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $290.76 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,465.89. This represents a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.44.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

