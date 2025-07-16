Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.8% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $252.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.92 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.36.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

