Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $366,000 in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 99.91% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,420. This trade represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,216,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,966 shares of company stock valued at $12,407,821 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

