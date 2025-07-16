Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $367,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Get Popular alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $7,905,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $755.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. This trade represents a 20.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,365.72. The trade was a 12.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.29.

View Our Latest Report on BPOP

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.