Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Fox Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Research analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

