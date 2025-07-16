Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,615,000 after buying an additional 958,101 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $82,408,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,814,000 after buying an additional 47,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 62,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,929,000.

Shares of EAT opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 333.03% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total transaction of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,522.81. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the sale, the director owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,127 shares of company stock worth $2,128,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

