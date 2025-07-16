Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

