Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Stride alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after buying an additional 367,545 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Stride by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stride by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after buying an additional 332,098 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Stride Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:LRN opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $162.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.