Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 530 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in RB Global by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of RB Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,349. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of RBA stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $70.38 and a one year high of $111.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

