Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Community Financial Services Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Community Financial Services Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,442,187 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.89, for a total value of $551,665,621.43. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 895,279,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,234,776,836.89. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

