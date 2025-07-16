Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,855 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $301,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day moving average of $208.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

