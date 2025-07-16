Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABEV. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Ambev has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 105.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 19.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 131,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at $1,360,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

