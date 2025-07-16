Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 31,328.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Amentum and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

Amentum Trading Down 1.6%

Amentum stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

