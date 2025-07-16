Amplifon (AMFPF) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amplifon to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplifon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplifon Competitors 422 2248 4824 155 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 450.81%. Given Amplifon’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplifon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Amplifon and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion $157.31 million 35.07 Amplifon Competitors $12.89 billion $235.02 million 6.31

Amplifon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% Amplifon Competitors -746.45% -28.19% -12.44%

Summary

Amplifon peers beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

