Analyzing Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -1.71% -1.22% -0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.18 billion 1.68 -$311.70 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.45 billion 0.82 -$34.11 million ($0.16) -47.94

This table compares Beach Energy and Vermilion Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beach Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Vermilion Energy pays out -237.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vermilion Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Vermilion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Beach Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

