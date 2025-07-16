AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCXW) Stock Price Up 129.7% – Still a Buy?

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) shares were up 129.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 97,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 11,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 129.7%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

