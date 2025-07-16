Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Aramark Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.