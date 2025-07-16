Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Stock Price Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 9,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

