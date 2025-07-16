Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,421 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Arbor Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 36.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

