Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Ares Capital worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

