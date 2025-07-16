Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 410.4% during the third quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $505.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $508.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

