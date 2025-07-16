Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

