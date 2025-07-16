Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $398.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.62 and a 200-day moving average of $367.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.