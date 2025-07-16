Arizona State Retirement System Sells 285 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $473.78 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

