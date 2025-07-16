Arizona State Retirement System Sells 388 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after acquiring an additional 168,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,139,000 after acquiring an additional 294,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $3,395,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 55,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This trade represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,472,135.60. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock worth $12,213,719. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $81.41 and a one year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

