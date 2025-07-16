Arizona State Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Jabil by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.48, for a total value of $697,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,253.76. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $227.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

