Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – July 13th

Get alerts:

ServiceNow, Salesforce, Accenture, Arista Networks, and Super Micro Computer are the five Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or integrate AI technologies—ranging from chip makers and cloud service providers to software firms specializing in machine learning and data analytics. By buying these stocks, investors aim to participate in the growth and innovation driven by AI applications across industries. Performance in this sector typically reflects advances in algorithms, computing power and real-world adoption of AI solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $30.97 on Friday, reaching $937.12. 2,144,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,117. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,008.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $959.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.74 on Friday, reaching $258.23. 7,004,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,547,931. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.35 on Friday, reaching $281.01. 5,075,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,596. Accenture has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $108.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,952,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,813,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,660,178. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Featured Stories