Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Justin Rosenstein Sells 25,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,185,398 shares in the company, valued at $92,471,700.10. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
