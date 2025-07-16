Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,476,585.60 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at $82,688,793.60. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0%

TEAM opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average is $232.97. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

