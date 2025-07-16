Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $1,476,585.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,688,793.60. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $1,472,139.90.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total transaction of $1,686,146.70.

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total transaction of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0%

Atlassian stock opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $327,665,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

