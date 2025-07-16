Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 13.1% – What’s Next?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 25,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 85,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

