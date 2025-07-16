Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

