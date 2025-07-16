Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,522,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,533,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,276,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,107,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,314,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:RJF opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.79.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Raymond James Financial

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.