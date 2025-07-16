Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.0%

TME stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Macquarie set a $26.20 price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.