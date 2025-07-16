Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 3.0%
TME stock opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.55.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
