Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 296 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PDD alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays lowered PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.