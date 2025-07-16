Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 470.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.02 million. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,248.96. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.