Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,106 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 43.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $59.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

