Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $6,464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $15,498,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

