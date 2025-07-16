Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $161.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

