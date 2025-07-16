Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,012 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,267,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,235 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,215,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,339,000 after acquiring an additional 398,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $166,804,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director John T. Thomas bought 4,200 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 813,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

