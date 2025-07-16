Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 40.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 201,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gold Fields by 42.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gold Fields Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GFI opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75.

About Gold Fields



Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

