Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7%

JKHY stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

