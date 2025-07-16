Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 260,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,269 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 512,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.9%

ADM opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

