Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.