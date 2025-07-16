Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vistra alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $432,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE VST opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $200.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $8,637,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,084,418. The trade was a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.