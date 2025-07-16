Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 939 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 224.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective (up previously from $248.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

