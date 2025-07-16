Ballentine Partners LLC Buys New Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

