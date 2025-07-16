Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 39.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 0.8%

Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $114.76.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.33%.

Bank Of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.