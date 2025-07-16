Ballentine Partners LLC Cuts Position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 37,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

